Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,313. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,755 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

