Wade G W & Inc. Buys New Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 407.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.