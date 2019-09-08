Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. 275,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,123. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

