Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,455 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,061,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,285 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 747,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,378. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.