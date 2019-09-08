Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 550,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,364. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 6,077.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.18% of Vista Gold worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

