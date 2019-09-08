Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,214,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 7.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,640,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.74. 6,543,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,493. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $186.71. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

