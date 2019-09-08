Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 46,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,015,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.42. 718,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

