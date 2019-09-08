Vice Industry Token Trading Up 84% Over Last Week (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Vice Industry Token has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vice Industry Token token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

