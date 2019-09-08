Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 802,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average is $178.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total transaction of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,778.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,705,255. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

