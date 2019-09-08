Veritable L.P. Sells 922 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of FMC by 754.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 51.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 128.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,486. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

