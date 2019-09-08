Veritable L.P. Sells 571 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Unilever by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $63.87. 431,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,903. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

