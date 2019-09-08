Veritable L.P. Sells 402 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 387,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 25.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 604,694 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,266,000 after acquiring an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.04. 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07.
In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
