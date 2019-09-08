Veritable L.P. Sells 402 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 387,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 25.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 604,694 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,266,000 after acquiring an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.04. 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.