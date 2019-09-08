Veritable L.P. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 403.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.