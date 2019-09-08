Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,139,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. 4,677,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.