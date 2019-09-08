Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after buying an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after buying an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $38,425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,786,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after buying an additional 781,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,574,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

