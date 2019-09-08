Veritable L.P. Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,138,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,967.63. The company had a trading volume of 378,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,979. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,915.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,832.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,039.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,068.22.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.