Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 285,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 427,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,841. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

