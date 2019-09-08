Veritable L.P. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,444. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

