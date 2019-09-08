Veritable L.P. Has $493,000 Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 104,486 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TCO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 939,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

TCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.