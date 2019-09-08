Veritable L.P. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,389,000 after acquiring an additional 945,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 442,448 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 566,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 731,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 277,557 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 964,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.59%.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger acquired 42,600 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,564.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

