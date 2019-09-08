Veritable L.P. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. TT International boosted its stake in Progressive by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. TT International now owns 146,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 250,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,412,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $4,848,885. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

