Veritable L.P. Buys New Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TECH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.18. The stock had a trading volume of 140,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,598. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average of $200.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

