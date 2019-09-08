Veritable L.P. Buys 250 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. 2,411,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,394. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

