Veritable L.P. Buys 186 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

MNST stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. 2,533,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,453. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.