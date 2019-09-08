Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Vereit posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vereit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vereit by 268.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vereit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 2,228.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER remained flat at $$9.66 on Tuesday. 8,128,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,215. Vereit has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

