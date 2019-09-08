Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 3.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,382,000 after purchasing an additional 547,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,344,000 after purchasing an additional 342,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,557,000 after purchasing an additional 488,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,693,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,187,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $301,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $38,415.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,470. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.33. 1,032,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,542. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

