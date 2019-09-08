Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $273.74. 1,744,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

