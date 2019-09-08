ValuEngine Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.30. 1,350,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $320,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 286,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $50,010,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,109 shares of company stock worth $199,139,684 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

