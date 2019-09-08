ValuEngine Lowers Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

SMMF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 8,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 4,088 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

