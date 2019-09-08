ValuEngine Lowers Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE NNA opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.58). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

