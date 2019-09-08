ValuEngine Lowers Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

