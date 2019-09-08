ValuEngine Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.30.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 144.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 273.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

