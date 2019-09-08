ValuEngine Lowers Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GTIM. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of GTIM opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

