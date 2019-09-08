ValuEngine Lowers Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GTIM. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.
Shares of GTIM opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
See Also: What causes a recession?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.