ValuEngine Lowers FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FFDF opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

