ValuEngine Lowers DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.03. DLH has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 19.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 62,441 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

