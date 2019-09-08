ValuEngine Lowers Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $552.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

