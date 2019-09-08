ValuEngine Lowers Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

