ValuEngine Lowers Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.20.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
