ValuEngine Lowers BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $29,248.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 751,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 335,573 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.