ValuEngine Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369,420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $93,922,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 416,234 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,674,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

