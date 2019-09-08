Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. 2,992,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,974. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $120.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

