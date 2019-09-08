USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,791,000 after buying an additional 14,831,635 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

