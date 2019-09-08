USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.95. 495,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,835. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $3,954,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,691,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,407. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

