US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stake Lifted by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of US Foods worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 263.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. 1,955,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.