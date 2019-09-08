Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 51,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $383.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 57,566.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

