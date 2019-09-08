Universa (UTNP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,820.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last week, Universa has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $15,820.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

