Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $317,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 337,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 333,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 259,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.60. 2,003,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

