Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UL. HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 431,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,903. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,153,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,694,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,801,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,957.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,864,000 after buying an additional 1,198,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 947,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,696,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

