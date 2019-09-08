Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UN. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 595,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,100,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,972.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 331,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $14,359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,559,000 after buying an additional 235,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UN remained flat at $$62.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 647,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,075. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

