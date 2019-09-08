Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after buying an additional 1,789,685 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Under Armour by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,988,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 1,007,159 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 649,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,803. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.