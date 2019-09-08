Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,332. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. THB Asset Management grew its position in Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 475,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 171,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 399,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

